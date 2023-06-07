Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Kenyan ladies who left toxic marriages have been sharing photos in a popular Facebook group to show how their lives changed for the better after divorce.

One of the ladies left tongues wagging after sharing a photo of herself when she was married and compared it to her current life as a single lady.

When she was married, she was severely malnourished.

Life had taken a toll on her.

You can tell that a lot has changed since she left her husband.

Check out her transformation.

When married.

After divorce.

