Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has sparked reactions after she shared a portrait of herself that she received as a gift from a pencil artist.
The artist did a horrible job, but the MP massaged his ego by receiving the portrait and flaunting it proudly on social media.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>