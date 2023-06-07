Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday June 7, 2023 – President William Ruto has put-up high-end vehicles for auction in a bid to generate more revenue for his government.

Prados and Range Rovers were among the high-end vehicles put up for auction by the State House in an exercise scheduled for Friday, June 16.

State House put up 13 vehicles for sale, including a Toyota van whose auction price was set at Ksh110,000.

Other vehicles to be auctioned included three Range Rovers set to be sold at Ksh1.25 million, Ksh1.2 million and Ksh570,000 respectively.

Three Toyota Prados were also listed with the cheapest – a Toyota Prado TX – valued at Ksh200,000.

Other vehicles are a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 valued at Sh300,000 and a Mercedes Benz E200 (Ksh200,000).

A Mitsubishi Pajero was valued at Ksh163,000 while the price of a Nissan Xtrail was set at Ksh200,000.

The State House indicated that they will also auction car tyres and batteries in the June 16 exercise.

State House advised interested applicants to view the vehicles at the State Department of Roads yard in Ruiru on Wednesday, June 14.

Viewing time was set between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested bidders are required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh50,000 which is mandatory to get a bidding number.

The deposit shall be paid in the form of cash at the State House cash office during normal working hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bidders will also be required to pay 25% of the set price prior to the exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.