Friday, June 2, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has urged Mt Kenya region lawmakers to tell President William Ruto the truth about the Finance Bill 2023.

In a Facebook post after controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna urged the President to drop the finance bill 2023, Wamuchomba, who is opposed to the bill, urged other Mt Kenya MPs and Senators to speak the truth about the bill and stop being Ruto’s sycophants.

“Miguna, you are absolutely right. A true mirror of the actual ground imechemka! Please tag Hon sycophants whose brains seem to have migrated to the house on the hill,” Wamuchomba said.

This comes even as Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah were warned by their constituents against supporting the controversial bill that will increase taxes.

Kiharu and Kikuyu constituents warned the two MPs of dire consequences should they support the bill which is being pushed by President William Ruto and his economic advisors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.