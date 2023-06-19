Monday, June 19, 2023 – Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has vowed never to be intimidated by anyone, not even by President William Ruto nor his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, after she opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during the Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day, Gathunguri vowed to continue representing her people in Parliament regardless of the antics of her peers or those of powerful government operatives.

Further, she lauded her residents for standing firm with her during the entire process.

“I appreciate the support as well as the prayers and promise to deliver on my assignment as an MP without being intimidated,” she stated.

The daring legislator made the remarks in the presence of Ruto, Gachagua, and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah among others.

Wamuchomba took a definite stand by voting against the Finance Bill, 2023 – maintaining that it was oppressive and did not represent the people’s will.

During the debate in Parliament, she questioned why the Housing Fund project was prioritised over critical issues such as high prices of basic commodities.

“I rise to oppose the Bill for the welfare of the Kenyan people. Those that I represent in Githunguri cannot afford a meal per day. The cost of living is very high. My electorate cannot afford unga,” she stated.

