Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has told President William Ruto to give MPs time to work on the controversial Finance Bill ahead of the third reading.

Speaking at a function at Bumula Constituency yesterday, Kalasinga, who was elected on Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya Party, which is a member of Kenya Kwanza coalition, reiterated his earlier stance on Finance Bill, saying it is bad for the country.

According to Kalasinga, being in Kenya Kwanza does not amount to burdening the people.

“Kukuwa Kenya Kwanza haimaishi kuelekea watu wako mzigo. Nchi yetu ya Kenya iko na watu wetu wanatengeneza sheria,” he said.

He said MPs must be given time to exercise their conscience by choosing what is good for the country and discarding the bad.

Kalasinga went on to ask Ruto to stop lecturing MPs like school children over the Finance Bill, saying they are adults who are guaranteed freedom to make independent decisions by the Kenyan constitution.

“Give us time as MPs to debate ile kitu mzuri tupitishe na ile mbaya tuondoe. Rais wetu ambaye tunapenda asitupee msomo kwa TV kama sisi ni watoto wachanga.

“We are not small boys. This is the independence of the mind of the person standing before you the MP of Kabuchai.”

Kalasinga is one of the MPs who said he will not support the finance Bill terming it as punitive and unfair to the ordinary citizen.

The Finance Bill is heading to the third reading at the National Assembly where MPs will also debate and vote clause by clause of the Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST