Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, June 1, 2023 – Popular Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi, has urged President William Ruto to listen to the voice of ordinary Kenyans since the majority are suffering due to the high cost of living.

In a Facebook message on Thursday, as Kenyans celebrated Madaraka Day, Eric Omondi urged Ruto not to listen to his economic advisors like David Ndii since they are lying to him about the state of Kenya’s economy.

“Mr President, things are not okay,” Eric stated.

“Kenyans are currently under economic slavery. Mama mbogas are crying. Mr. President, you are a good man, but maybe, the people around you are not telling you that vitu kwa ground ziko mbaya.

“People are going hungry. Houses have been locked. People are suffering because of the cost of living, everything. There is no Happy Madaraka Day,” Eric added

Omondi spoke even as Ruto continues to support the controversial Finance Bill 2023 which will add more taxes on suffering Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.