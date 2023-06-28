Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Vinicius Junior has reportedly signed a massive new five-year contract at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian winger scored 23 goals in all competitions last season and is one of the club’s star players.

He enjoyed a superb 2022, helping Real to the LaLiga, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup titles, as well as being named in the LaLiga and Champions League teams of the season for the last two campaigns.

The club are keen to tie him down to fresh terms, and as reported by Spanish outlet Cadena ESR, Vinicius has agreed a mega new deal keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2028.

Real and Vinicius are said to be in the final stages of negotiations, with agreement between both parties close.

They add that the contract raises him to the status of one of the club’s top earners.

It also reportedly increases his buyout clause to £860m (€1billion) and contains a ‘loyalty clause’ – a bonus for fulfilling the entire contract in an attempt to keep him at the club for the whole five years.

He will also receive a bonus if he wins the Ballon d’Or award during his time at the club.

The contract shows Real Madrid are committed to keeping Vinicius at the club for the long term, with the Brazilian recently handed the legendary No 7 shirt after Eden Hazard’s exit.