Tuesday, 13 June 2023 – Controversial businessman Zaheer Jhanda is the talk of social media after a video of himself counting millions of dollars in cash before quickly deleting it from his Whatsapp status went viral.

Zaheer, who is a first-time MP, defeated incumbent Richard Tongi for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat while running on a UDA ticket in last year’s hotly contested elections despite being of Asian origin.

Zaheer has never shied from displaying his wealth on social media.

He gained popularity by parading his lavish lifestyle on Instagram where he has a huge following.

In 2019, he was profiled as a person of interest in the conning of the United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum through a fake gold deal.

Al Maktoum was conned Sh 250 million by Zaheer and his gang of fraudsters.

Watch the trending video of him counting millions of dollars in his house.

