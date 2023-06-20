Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that Victor Osimhen will sign a new two-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 32 league appearances for Napoli last season.

The striker also added five more in the UEFA Champions League.

In a statement on Monday, June 19, at the presentation press conference for new coach Rudi Garcia De Laurentiis stated that he is open to selling the player if a suitable offer that is beneficial for the club arrives.

“I have said for a while that Osimhen has to stay. Then, if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, then we would consider it, as is only natural,” De Laurentiis said at the presentation press conference for new coach Rudi Garcia.

De Laurentiis revealed more details on the Osimhen situation and left the door open for other players to leave.

“We already talked to Osimhen before the Scudetto celebration, so we already have a basic agreement on a two-year extension of his contract.

“The other players, that is something we need to study with Rudi, because I have for many years been convinced that pre-season training is fundamental.”