Monday June 5, 2023 – Striker Victor Osimhen has said he ‘doesn’t mind’ whether he stays at Napoli or not this summer.

Osimhen, who has scored 31 goals this season and helped Luciano Spalletti’s side to the Serie A title, said the decision would be made by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis while he would ‘just go with the flow.’

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Osimhen, who is valued at around £130 million, with Real Madrid also likely to be interested in the striker after losing Karim Benzema. Chelsea are also keen as they look to solve their issues upfront.

He ended his Napoli season with a goal in their final game against Sampdoria on Sunday June 4 with many speculating it could be his final appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old remained open about his future.

After being awarded the Capocannoniere for scoring the most Serie A goals this season, he told DAZN:

‘I don’t know, the President has to decide that.

‘I love the people of Napoli, they have shown me so much love. For me, I don’t mind, the president decides and I will just go with the flow.’

‘I appreciate the Neapolitans a lot, they deserve this and hopefully we’ll have many more trophies to come.’

On his top scorer award, Osimhen added: ‘It’s amazing feeling for me, I won the Scudetto, which is the most important thing in my career so far.

‘I am grateful to God for this season, for my teammates, my family, for the Neapolitans and they deserve all of this,’

‘This season has been brilliant for me, my teammates and the Neapolitans. I think I’ve done so well this season and deserve every good thing I’ve got, but I feel motivated to do even more next season.’