Saturday June 24, 2023 – Football star, Victor Osimhen visited Ojota in Lagos where he grew up.

The Italian Serie A winner took to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon, June 23 to reveal he returned to Olusosun on Thursday to attend a football event named after him, and also visit the primary school he attended.

He captioned his tweet;

Returning to where my football dream and journey began in Olusosun gives me so much goosebumps. I am humbled and grateful for the roots that shaped my dreams. This is me once again appreciating their love and support and i will always cherish Olusosun and it’s people. Thank You!…

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleFootballer, NEYMAR’s father ‘arrested for environmental crime whilst carrying out banned construction work on the PSG star’s mansion’
Next articleJOSE MOURINHO ‘renounces’ his position on UEFA’s football board just a day after he was handed a four-match ban for his rant at English referee ANTHONY TAYLOR

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply