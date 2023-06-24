Saturday June 24, 2023 – Football star, Victor Osimhen visited Ojota in Lagos where he grew up.
The Italian Serie A winner took to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon, June 23 to reveal he returned to Olusosun on Thursday to attend a football event named after him, and also visit the primary school he attended.
He captioned his tweet;
Returning to where my football dream and journey began in Olusosun gives me so much goosebumps. I am humbled and grateful for the roots that shaped my dreams. This is me once again appreciating their love and support and i will always cherish Olusosun and it’s people. Thank You!…
