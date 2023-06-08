Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been named the most valuable African footballer in the world.

Osimhen was listed amongst the top 100 most valuable footballers in the world at the moment by the CIES Football Observatory.

According to the CIES report, the list was put together using a statistical model that was developed exclusively by them.

Osimhen, who became a hero in Naples after he inspired Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, is valued at €77.3 million. The valuation ranked the 24-year-old 40th in the world, making him the highest-ranked African in the top 100.

With the valuation, he beats Liverpool and Egypt’s superstar Mohamed Salah, who is valued at €61.2 million.

Two other Africans on the list, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, are valued at €53.7 million and €53.5 million respectively.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is ranked as the most valuable footballer at the moment based on transfer values. Haaland, who also led his club to domestic success in England, has an estimated value of €245.5 million.