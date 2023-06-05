Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has become the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot for scoring the highest number of goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

He scored 26 goals in 32 matches, edging his closest rival Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to land the highly coveted “Capocannoniere” prize.

Osimhen had already scored 25 goals before Napoli’s Sunday game against Sampdoria. He then scored from the spot to add one more strike to his tally as his club won 2-0.

“This season has been brilliant for me, for my teammates, and for Napoli. We deserved this,” Osimhen told DAZN before discussing whether he might leave in a big-money summer move.

“I don’t know, the president has to decide that. I love the people of Napoli, they have shown me so much love. For me, I don’t mind, the president decides and I will just go with the flow.”

Osimhen’s goals were instrumental as the club clinched their first league title in 33 years and their third overall.

The striker is the fourth Capocannoniere for Napoli in the post-war period after Diego Maradona in 1987-88 (when Milan won the title), Edinson Cavani in 2012-13, and Gonzalo Higuain in 2015-16, both with Juventus taking the Scudetto.

Osimhen had already beaten George Weah’s record of 47 goals in the Italian top flight