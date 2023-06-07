Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Veteran actor, Harry Anyanwu, proved that he is a hot stepper in a video he shared on his Instagram page today June 6.
The actor could be seen dancing to an afrobeat.
Do you think he still got it?
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>