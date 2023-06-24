Saturday June 24, 2023 – The United States has been selected to host the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

FIFA announced its Club World Cup will be staged in the U.S. in 2025. That will be the first year of the expanded 32-team format, a dramatic change from the current seven-team structure.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.

The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host Friday during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.