Tuesday June 20, 2023 – American singer Bebe Rexha has given fans an update after a man threw a phone and hit her in the face during a concert in New York City on Sunday June 18.

The singer/songwriter, 33, was performing on stage at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour when she was struck in the face by a mobile.

The man has been identified as luxury dog kennel worker Nicolas Malvagna.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bebe shared two close-up selfies, revealing her bruised left eye with tape over her eyebrow after being cut.

Despite the painful-looking injuries, Bebe insisted: ‘I’m good.’

The man who threw the phone at the songstress was arrested during the concert.

In a viral video, the Back to You artist can be seen singing and heading toward the front of the stage before she fell to her knees in agony as the phone struck her directly in the face. The singer was later rushed out of the concert as medics ran to the stage to help her.