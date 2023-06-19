Monday June 19, 2023 – American singer, Bebe Rexha, was struck in the face by a phone after someone from the crowd threw it at her during a concert in New York City on Sunday, June 18.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter was playing a concert Sunday at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour when the sad incident occurred.

In a viral video, the Back to You artist can be seen singing and heading toward the front of the stage before she fell to her knees in agony as the phone struck her directly in the face. The singer was later rushed out of the concert as medics ran to the stage to help her.

A tweet from the account Pop Base read: ‘Bebe Rexha’s mother reveals that she had to get three stitches after someone in the audience threw a phone at her head during her concert.’