Thursday June 22, 2023 – American rapper, Travis Scott has been spotted filming a music video at a village in Nigeria.

According to reports, Scott is in Africa to shoot a music video for a song with Afrobeats singer, Rema.

Scott shares two children with reality TV star, Kylie Jenner

Watch the video below

