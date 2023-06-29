Thursday June 29, 2023 – American rapper, Casanova has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison for racketeering and narcotics-related offenses.

Casanova was on Tuesday, June 27, sentenced by U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern to 188 months, or a little more than 15 years, in prison for racketeering and narcotics offenses for his role as a leader in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang, aka Gorilla Stone. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, made the announcement today.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence. At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Back in January, Casanova pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses in connection with his leadership role in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang. As part of his guilty plea, the 36-year-old told prosecutors he played a role in a July 2020 Florida shooting and a New York City robbery in 2018, while also admitting he trafficked over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Cas was one of 18 alleged gang members who were indicted in December 2020 on the aforementioned criminal charges. After surrendering himself to authorities, he initially maintained his innocence, first pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession.

In August, Casanova’s co-defendant Donovan “Donnie Love” Gillard was sentenced to 20 years and eight months in prison. “Gillard’s leadership role meant that he was responsible for ensuring that his many reports followed the gang’s rules, including retaliating against rival gang members who threatened the gang’s narcotics dealing or its overall reputation and stature,” prosecutors said at the time of his sentencing.

“Gillard was responsible for ensuring that his reports learned the Gorilla Stone oath and its various rules, and he played a role in recruiting young members to the violent gang.”

Casanova is the 12th defendant in the Gorilla Stone case to have been sentenced. Five more defendants have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.