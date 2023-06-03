Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – American boxer, Gervonta Davis has been sent to prison for the next two months for violating the terms of a sentence that initially saw him avoid jail time.

Baltimore sheriff’s deputies took the lightweight boxing star into custody following a court hearing on Thursday, in which Judge Althea Handy ordered Davis to spend the remainder of his three-month house arrest sentence in jail, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Davis was taken into custody after allegedly serving his house arrest at the Four Seasons Hotel and at a $3.4 million penthouse he purchased in South Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Banner. Davis was supposed to serve his house arrest at trainer Calvin Ford’s house in Baltimore.

When Judge Handy’s first ruling came down, she rejected the idea of Davis serving his house arrest at his home in Florida, per the Baltimore Banner.

“The reason I didn’t want him in Florida is because this was not a holiday,” said Handy, who later added that she did not want Davis to be sitting by the pool or hanging out at the spa. “He was serving time. And I was being considerate enough to let him do it on home detention.”

Davis reportedly listed his trainer’s address on the court paperwork. He did not ask Handy to sign off on any other location in Baltimore.

Davis received his 90-day house arrest sentence on May 5, along with 200 hours of community service, three years of probation, and mandated sessions with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Two months earlier, he had pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run incident that injured four people in Baltimore.

One of those people was Jyair Smith, who was pregnant at the time and said she sustained a major knee injury that will affect her for the rest of her life.

She spoke at his sentencing hearing, per the Baltimore Sun.

“Since Nov. 5, 2020, I been suffering damage to my knee. They told me I would never be the same,” Smith said.

“It’s hard to see this go so long, and I never received an apology. I feel like I don’t matter. Imagine being 18 years old, and the doctor saying you’ll never be the same.”