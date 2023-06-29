Thursday June 29, 2023 – US-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown, who is claiming she is expecting a child with singer, Davido, shared a direct message he allegedly sent to her saying they had raw sex.

In the purported DM, the person alleged to be the singer told Anita that he has had other girls that have genuinely looked out for him and “handled stuff like this” because they know his current situation.

The DM shows the person alleged to be the singer, telling Anita she came into his life to stress him when she is supposed to be helping him get back fully on his feet.

Anita said from the messages sent by “David,” it is clear that many women got pregnant for him since 2022 but got rid of their babies.

See the screenshots below