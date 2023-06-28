Wednesday June 28, 2023 – A US-based African lady has narrated how her wig was snatched by an admirer in Atlanta.

The TikTok user who revealed that this happened in broad daylight, said the admirer had approached her while out with a friend.

The lady revealed that the woman who admired her wig, asked her to walk with her to her car so she can get a link to where she bought the wig from.

However, upon getting to her car, the wig admirer got in and asked her to turn around so she can feel the texture of the wig.

She claimed that while backing the car and still searching for the link, the wig admirer ripped it off her head and zoomed off.

Watch the video below