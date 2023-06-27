Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has told off President William Ruto after he announced plans to ban the importation of shoes in the next two years.

Venting on Twitter, Ledama told Ruto to come alive to the fact that multinational corporations run the world and that you can’t divorce them without serious repercussions.

He urged Ruto’s advisors to note the importance of international trade.

“We don’t run the world, multinational cooperations run the world …whoever is advising you really needs a lesson in economics 101 and the importance of international trade,” said Ledama.

Ruto, while addressing his supporters in Kajiado, announced his plans to ban the importation of shoes to Kenya, saying the ban will capitalize production of local leather products.

“Ikifika miaka mbili ijayo mimi nitapiga marufuku viatu ambazo zinatolewa nje, sisi huwa tunatengeneza viatu na ngozi ya ng’ombe zetu hapa Kenya.”

“Ngozi yetu tunaenda tunapatia mbwa inakula alafu ngozi ya watu wengine ndio tunaenda kununua na bei ghali sijui shilingi elfu ishirini, elfu arubaini. Si hio ni upumbavu mwingi sana?

“Na hakuna miujiza inafanyika ni hio hio ngozi tu inatumika ni hio tu ya ng’ombe,” said Ruto.

The President noted that he has allocated Ksh2 billion to cushion the leather value chain and ensure animal hides are resourcefully utilized.

