Monday, June 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has started serious reforms in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) that may see unemployed Kenyans pay a whopping Sh1,000 monthly to get NHIF services.

This is according to the National Health Insurance Fund Regulations 2023 proposals, which aim to improve the quality of healthcare for Kenyans and cover more Kenyans who lack any insurance.

The proposals also aim to make NHIF more self-reliant and efficient.

The proposals categorize monthly contributions into three sections namely unemployed Kenyans, unemployed and vulnerable Kenyans, and employed Kenyans.

Kenyans who are not employed will part with Ksh1,000 monthly if it is determined that they are not vulnerable and can make the contributions on their own.

“A contributor who is not employed or listed as an indigent or vulnerable person shall pay a monthly contribution of Sh1,000,” NHIF proposes.

On the other hand, unemployed Kenyans who are considered vulnerable will be fully taken care of by the government.

“The state department responsible for social protection shall submit to the board a list of the indigent and vulnerable persons for whom the National Government is liable as a contributor.”

“The amount payable by the National Government on behalf of indigent and vulnerable persons shall be Ksh13,300,” read the proposals in part.

Kenyans employed in the formal and informal sectors will pay 2.75 per cent of their gross salary or income to the national fund.

While some Kenyans enjoy reprieve as their monthly deductions will reduce, those who earn above Ksh35,000 will see their monthly contributions increase.

Self-employed Kenyans whose 2.75 per cent of their gross income is less than Ksh300, will have their contributions capped at Ksh300.

However, the regulations have been met with opposition from a number of workers’ unions including the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) who opined that deductions will be a burden to a number of Kenyans.

