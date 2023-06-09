Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Former Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Ambassador Kamau Macharia, has accused the Ambassador of Romania to Kenya Dragos Viorel Tigau of making racist utterances.

Kamau alleged Tigau referred to the African group as monkeys during the just concluded meeting of the Eastern European group in Nairobi.

The former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kenyan Mission to the United Nations criticised the Romanian envoy over the remarks saying there have been attempts to conceal them.

“Appalled &disgusted at learning of remarks by Romanian Amb in Nairobi in reference African Group members as monkeys during Eastern European group meeting. Utter shame attempts to cover up this disgrace.

“This intolerable &unacceptable in any Age let alone 21 Century in Nairobi!,” Machari wrote on his Twitter page.

Tigau was deployed to Kenya on December 7 2021 and has met several leaders including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Assembly Speaker Wetang’ula.

Reacting to the sentiments, Kenyans on Twitter called on Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and his PS Korir Sing’Oei to investigate Tigau saying he should be expelled immediately if found guilty.

