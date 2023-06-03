Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, is in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 21-year-old England international football player of Nigerian descent, arrived Lagos Nigeria, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Saka took to Instagram on Thursday June 1, to share a video of himself in Somolu LGA of Lagos State, as he was being hailed by football fans around the area.

“E kuule o. Thank you for the warm welcome.” he captioned the post

Born to Nigerian parents in the United Kingdom, Saka had been tipped to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria but instead, chose to represent England.

He played an important role for the Gunners as they finished second in the English Premier League, behind winners, Manchester City.

Watch the video below