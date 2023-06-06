Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has been left with an egg on his face after delegates who attended the United Nations Habitat Assembly on Urban Agenda in Nairobi protested the high taxation in Kenya.

The delegates, waving placards, accused President William Ruto of overtaxing Kenyans through the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

The Bill sponsored by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has proposed a raft of new taxes to be imposed on Kenyans in the financial year 2023/2024.

What surprised the government is that even European and American delegates attending the summit demonstrated against Ruto’s government for overtaxing Kenyans through the introduction of a 3 percent Housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, has urged Azimio Members of Parliament to oppose the bill, saying it will overburden Kenyans, who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

But the president has maintained that the bill must sail through in parliament whether Kenyans like it or not.

Here are photos of UN delegates demonstrating against Ruto’s plan of overtaxing Kenyans through the Finance Bill 2023.

