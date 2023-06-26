Monday, June 26, 2023 – Nairobi’s Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has responded strongly to critics who allege that she was bribed by President William Ruto to betray Azimio leader Raila Odinga and the Kenyan people, despite being elected under the ODM Party.

This comes after the MP supported Ruto’s Finance Bill and even voted Yes for the 1.5 percent housing levy tax.

However, according to her, she supported Ruto’s punitive bill for the sake of poor Kenyans.

“I have a dream of a Kenya where the image of slums remains in our history books and not in our motherland. For the millions of Kenyans living in the 1,400+ slums, I voted YES on the Housing Levy,” he said.

Her stand made a section of Kenyans doubt her loyalty since her party leader Raila Odinga declared that he is against the Bill.

A tweep by the name of Emmanu Mungai is one of the many Kenyans who openly expressed his disappointment in the Woman MP for backing the Finance Bill.

Mungai in his tweet accused the MP of being bought, saying he is proud to have never voted for the Woman Rep.

“I am glad my guts never allowed me to vote Nairobi Woman Rep. How does it feel to be bought? Raila should apologize to Nairobi ODM supporters. You are the logo of Kikuyu betrayal,” he tweeted.

In a rejoinder, however, Passaris appeared to trash reports of being bought even as she defended her stand of voting for the Finance Bill.

“When you get bought let me know how it feels. Raila Odinga need never apologise (to you who didn’t vote). In me, Baba has a leader who is steadfast and can make tough decisions when called to do so. I attest to Baba’s vision of zero tolerance to tribalism,” he replied to Mungai.

Passaris is one of the few ODM MPs who defied the party’s stand to back the controversial Finance Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.