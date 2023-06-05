Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday June 5, 2023 – Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second child with husband Jack Brooskbank!

Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is a niece of Britain’s King Charles.

The 33-year-old royal announced the news on her Instagram account on Monday, June 5 and shared photos of her newborn baby boy to the world as well.

Princess Eugenie captioned the pics, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.” Funnily enough, we have photos of Princess Eugenie out and about on May 30, aka Ernest’s birthday!

Their older son, August, was born in February 2021.