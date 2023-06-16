Friday, June 16, 2023 – President William Ruto is the worst thing that happened to Kenya, going by how he has ruined the country’s economy, his ardent supporter Cosmo Choy has said.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Choy, who was among those who campaigned for Ruto in last year’s election, said the President is not fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans.

The US-based Kenyan is on record vouching for a Ruto presidency, which he said will uplift ordinary Kenyans

However, nine months into Ruto’s tenure, Choy concludes there is nothing to write home about.

He based his argument on the constantly deteriorating value of the Kenyan currency juxtaposed with the US dollar.

“I was among the people that drummed support for this government, but I must say it when things are not going well…For instance, the shilling loses against the dollar every day. The situation has been worsening since Uhuru left. We are not headed in the right direction,” he said.

He further faulted the government for shunning austerity measures at a time the economy is doing dismally.

“There is a lot of money which is being misused. Many Kenyans are sleeping hungry when lawmakers are given millions each for their vehicles and houses. We must cut our expenditure,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST