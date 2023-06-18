Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Renowned digital and communication expert, Pauline Njoroge, has praised former President Uhuru Kenyatta for caring about the common mwananchi, unlike his successor William Ruto.

In a social media post on Sunday, Pauline said though Ruto used the ‘hustler narrative’ to endear himself to Kenyans during his campaigns, he is a typical conman who doesn’t keep his word.

Njoroge said though Uhuru was from a very rich family, he cared for the poor and was more of a ‘hustler president’

“I have learnt one thing about Ruto. When he says right, he most definitely means left! He campaigned on the hustler narrative, but believe you me, hustlers will suffer the most under this regime. Uhuru Kenyatta was way more of a hustler president than Ruto will ever be,” Pauline wrote on her Twitter page.

During his presidential campaigns last year, Ruto promised Kenyans ‘heaven’ but after he took power in September last year , the Man from Kamagut is taking Kenyans to hell.

