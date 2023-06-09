Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 9, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his close handlers are burning the midnight oil finalising a bill that will seek to impeach President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Thursday, Uhuru ally and former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, said they will impeach Ruto for meddling with the constitution and gross incompetence in handling the country’s economic affairs.

A president of Kenya can be impeached for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including violations of the Constitution, treason, bribery, and more, according to the Constitution ratified in 2010.

Kioni also criticised National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula for not removing Sabina Chege as Minority Deputy Chief Whip as the opposition had requested.

“We want to have a law where, in the future, people who hold different positions and interfere with parties, just like Ruto, Gachagua, and now Wetang’ula (National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula), face impeachment motions,” Kioni said.

Sabina was de-whipped for going to bed with Ruto and replaced by Embakasi West MP, Mark Mwenje.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.