Friday June 2, 2023 – Ugandan students from 13 universities have taken to the streets to protest over US President, Joe Biden’s threats of imposing sanctions on their country due to its new anti-gay law.

The students from various universities across the country were captured expressing their disapproval of Biden’s stance on Uganda’s anti-gay law.

Chanting slogans and carrying signs, the students made their way in front of the parliament, calling for respect for their country’s sovereignty.

The Ugandan government has faced criticism after President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda signed a tough anti-gay bill into law that orders the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as same-sex intercourse involving HIV-positive people, children, or other vulnerable people, Politico reported.

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda,” Biden said.

“The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” he added.

Biden threatened to impose sanctions on Uganda in response to the country’s controversial anti-gay law.

Watch the video below