Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has blasted Kenyan media for claiming that he was in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

In his daily update on Tuesday, Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, said he had been in the hospital since he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 7 but had not set foot in the ICU.

“I also noticed some few individuals from, I think, Kenya, saying that I was in ICU, etc. If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide?” he posed.

In Tuesday’s update, Museveni gave a chronology of his health status since the diagnosis saying his health has improved and the symptoms have receded.

He said he experienced mild flu-like fever, which was, however, weaker than the usual flu and a roughness in the throat on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

On Thursday, he had drowsiness and a mild headache at night.

“This was up to Friday. Sunday, Monday, and today, I have been busy doing paperwork,” he said.

The President, however, said he still tested positive for Covid-19, which has kept him in self-isolation.

