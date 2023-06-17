Saturday June 17, 2023 – UFC star Conor McGregor is being investigated by police over sexual assault allegations.

Police in Miami have confirmed they are investigating sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor.

The MMA fighter has been accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him and attempting to sodomize her at an NBA basketball game last week.

In a statement, a spokesman for Miami Police Department told the Mirror: “MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.”

This comes after TMZ obtained a video that shows Conor McGregor taking his rape accuser by the hand and leading her into a bathroom where she says he sexually assaulted her.

The footage was shot inside the Kaseya Center in Miami at around midnight on June 10 just after the Nuggets had beaten the Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9.

In the video, McGregor is leaving a restroom area to speak with a woman in a white shirt. After briefly exchanging words with the woman, Conor grabs her by her hand and she willingly follows him to a bathroom without no one joining them.

Representatives of McGregor, who is expecting his fourth child with his fiancée, have vehemently denied the allegations labelling them a “shakedown”. A statement from his lawyer Barbara Llanes said: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

Following the release of the video, the alleged rape victim changed her story.

The accuser’s attorney originally said he had ‘forced’ her into the bathroom, with the help of his security. But later issued an updated statement saying the woman thought she was being led out of the venue to go to the Four Seasons.

‘My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room.’

She maintains that someone approached her and told her ‘Conor told me to come get you.’

As she was walking out of the venue, she says McGregor took her by the hand into the restroom.

‘My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom,’ attorney Ariel Mitchell said.

Llanes also reacted by saying: Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

The NBA and Miami Heat said they were investigating the allegations the former world champion assaulted the woman. A statement from the Miami Heat said: “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

UFC said it would “allow the legal process to play out” before making any additional comments. In a statement, the mixed martial arts organisation said: “The organisation is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident.”