Friday, June 23, 2023 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MCA from Nairobi has introduced a motion that will seek to ensure all those who are caught driving while drunk are deployed to work in any of the city mortuaries as part of their punishment.

Kahawa West Ward Representative Clement Kamaru, who is behind the motion, says if it is passed, an offender will be required to clean and carry out any other administrative duties in the morgue for a full day.

The duties will be done under the supervision of the chief administrator of the mortuary, where they will be deployed, as part of community service.

The MCA argues that the punishment will help reduce the loss of lives through road accidents.

“Deeply concerned that despite the existing statutory provisions, regulations, and mitigations on road safety towards the deterrence of drunk driving, road carnage as a result of same remains on the rise in the County and Country at large, covering 32% of all the reported road accidents, with such cases recorded on late nights in the weekends; acknowledging the need for a multi-agency approach towards the deterrence of drunk driving by the introduction of community service for the offenders as a way of changing of attitude and bring awareness of the imminent risk of loss of life associated with such unlawful and unethical act,” the motion reads.

Drunk drivers have been blamed for the many accidents that have been recorded, not just in the city, but across the country.

“Those found guilty of driving while intoxicated will be deployed at a mortuary for community service, under a Community Service Order, according to the proposal titled; “Introduction of a Community Service for all Drink and Drive Conviction at the County Mortuary facilities for Deterrence,” the motion adds.

