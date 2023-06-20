Tuesday, 20 June 2023 – There was daylight drama after traffic police officers who were deployed to crackdown on unroadworthy matatus were almost lynched by rogue conductors and drivers.

In the video shared by Robert Alai, the cops are seen running for their dear lives after the rogue matatu conductors and drivers attacked them.

“Ua wao(kill them)” they chanted while chasing the police officers with stones.

Alai has condemned the violent attack on the law enforcers and said it will be messy if the cops are sent back to revenge and stamp their authority.

“Nobody should allow this to happen to any law enforcement unit. Why do you do this? You know that the police will be sent back to this area with a vengeance to stamp their authority Crack units will be deployed here. Losers will be who?” Alai posed and shared the video.

Below are reactions from Twitter users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.