Wednesday June 28, 2023 – WBC boxing champion, Tyson Fury has revealed he turned down his son’s offer of a Rolls- Royce worth $500,000.
John Fury, 58, said the world boxing champ, 35, tricked him into going to a car shop, saying he wanted to buy a car for his wife Paris.
Fury recalled: “I see the price. It’s a £500,000 car.
“I said, ‘She doesn’t need that to do the school run.’
“We had a little bit of an argument and he said, ‘No dad, it’s yours.
‘”You are driving a 30-year-old car around.’”
John was “gobsmacked” but told Tyson: “It’s not me.
“I’m not a poser and I don’t want to try to be in anybody’s face.
“I don’t want to make people jealous.
“I love my VW. It’s got memories from when I was a young man.”
He said the car dealer near Manchester, UK told him nobody had ever turned down a Rolls-Royce Phantom II before.
John admitted he was choked up by his son’s generosity but added: “But give me a cheese sandwich, a cup of tea and put me a western on and I’m away.”
