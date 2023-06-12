Monday June 12, 2023 – Rapper Tyga and Travis Barker are linking up again for new music in spite of their romance with the Kardashian sisters.

Tyga and his friend Alexander “AE” Edwards were spotted at Travis’ studio in Calabasas. Sources familiar with the development told TMZ that the rapper and drummer have been spending a lot of time together in the studio, and the tunes they’re cooking up will be for an upcoming EP.

They plan to drop the project in the coming months. The collab isn’t all that surprising as they’ve worked on music together in the past.

There’s also a romance relationship between them. Tyga dated Kylie Jenner years ago. They were first linked when she was 17 and he was 24. Travis on the other hand, married Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian back in April 2022.

Travis has been rocking out with Blink-182 as of late, after sharing the stage at Coachella with his bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, their first shows in 9 years.