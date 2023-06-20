Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Two women have appeared in court charged with the murder of a rugby player who was stabbed to death outside a nightclub in Cornwall.

Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, Bodmin, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin, appeared at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 20.

Police had been called at 3.15am on April 30 to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin, Cornwall, following reports of an alleged stabbing.

Mr Allen died at the scene, while seven other people were taken to hospital with injuries, some of which were serious.

Known to family and friends as Mike or ‘Chabel’, Mr. Allen had recently moved to Bodmin and the rugby club where he played has been turned into a shrine full of flowers and pictures of him.

His family had earlier released a statement paying tribute to him and said: ‘Mike was simply much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.’

They also thanked the local community for the support they’ve been shown.

Bodmin RFC said: ‘His humour and kindness has left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly.’

Taylor and Powell will remain in custody before appearing in court tomorrow over connection with Allen’s death.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, has previously been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is currently held on remand and is due to stand trial at Truro Crown Court in November.

Devon and Cornwall Police said today: ‘We urge the public not to speculate on social media in relation to this matter due to the ongoing criminal processes.’