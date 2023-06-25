Sunday, June 25, 2023 – One of the outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Governors has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to give President William Ruto ample time to deliver what he promised Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational service in Kajiado Central where the President was in attendance, Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo urged Raila Odinga to stop complaining and let Ruto fulfill the pledges he promised to Kenyans.

“I want to tell Raila Odinga to give the government time to work in the next five years, then you come and criticize the president on the promises that he didn’t achieve,” Guyo said.

Guyo also took the opportunity to commend the President on his call for a new global financial model that supports climate-positive growth.

The Azimio governor noted that he has no doubt that in three years, Ruto would have brought change.

“I had the president’s speech in France and said that the loans we pay 8 times more in interest. The things we are requesting we want to develop them with our own money. I know in three years we will have a changed Kenya as Kenyans, let us give our president time to do what he needs to do,” he said.

