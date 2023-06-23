Friday, June 23, 2023 – Tracy Ndirangu, a student at United States International University (USIU), was captured in a viral video being confronted by another lady at Tsavo hostels for snatching her boyfriend.
The aggrieved lady alleged that Tracy is a loose lady who spreads her legs to every Tom, Dick, and Harry at the Thika Road-based campus and warned her that she risks contracting HIV if she continues with her randy behaviours.
Tracy is a pretty lady and perhaps her mates are just jealous of her beauty.
She is petite, light-skinned, and charming.
See more of her photos below.
Watch the viral video of Tracy being confronted for allegedly snatching another lady’s boyfriend if you missed it.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>