Try your luck in the Crash game and win big money!

The bookmaker 1xBet has prepared a real gem for gamblers called Crash. In this simple but addictive game, you can multiply your bet amount in a few seconds. The game rules are as simple as possible, and the result is unpredictable. That is why it has become so popular among 1xBet players.

The player must bet before the round starts. The minimum bet is only $0.3, while the maximum is an impressive $597.7. The winnings are calculated by multiplying the bet by the odds, so with a $500 bet and x10 odds, the player will get $5,000!

The round begins with the plane takeoff and the start of the winning odds countdown. The longer the plane is in the air, the higher the odds. Each round ends with an explosion, which is random.

If the player manages to pick up the winnings before the explosion, their bet is multiplied by the odds. If the plane explodes before the player clicks the Collect Winnings button, the bet is burnt.

The Crash strategy for success is a combination of risk and luck. To get the maximum win, the player must risk large amounts. And if you want the odds to be maximum, you should click the Collect winnings button at the very end of the flight. But since the flight duration is unknown, you will need intuition and luck.

If you wish, you can play in the Auto Bet mode. It allows you to think about the game tactics in advance, enter all the necessary parameters and prepare to recount the winnings.

In this mode, you need to fill in the fields Base bet, Maximum bet amount, and Auto-withdrawal, and also select the options Return to base bet or Double the bet. The initial bet amount is entered in the Base bet field, and the maximum bet in the Double bet mode is limited in the Maximum bet amount field.

In the Auto-withdrawal field, the player must specify the odds at which the system will automatically withdraw funds. For auto-withdrawal to work, you need a slot odds of 0.01 points higher than the specified one (if you set 1.1, then auto-withdrawal will work when you enter 1.11). In other cases, the bet burns out.

