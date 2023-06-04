Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 4, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to split Kenya into two as he had threatened.

Speaking at St Charles Lwanga School in Kitui County, Gachagua told Raila that he would know what President William Ruto is made of if he dares make good his threat.

He accused the Azimio leader of misleading his followers with his sustained push for secession to have two presidents.

He further accused the former Prime Minister of attempting to sabotage Ruto’s administration while trolling him for failing to clinch the presidency five times.

“If Raila is tired of staying in Kenya, let him just leave, and Kenya will move on. There is no problem with that. The truth is that he has tried five times. Let him try for the sixth time,” Gachagua stated.

During his Kitui visit, Gachagua also assured Kitui residents that Ruto’s government was totally in control despite distractions raised by the Opposition side.

“He called you at Kalonzo’s home and lied to you that Kenya would be split into two so that we have two presidents,” Gachagua stated.

“Why do you people believe lies during the day? That’s impossible! You people from the Eastern region follow these people blindly, yet you know those are lies,” the second in command added.

Raila had threatened to call for a secession after Gachagua claimed that Kenya was like a company with shares and will serve people based on the number of votes they brought to the government.

