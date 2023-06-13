Tuesday June 13, 2023 – A vengeful Donald Trump vowed to go after US president Joe Biden, as he prepares to face his second criminal indictment this year.

Trump has been indicted on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of presidential records in the wake of his departure from the White House in January 2021. He separately faces 34 counts brought by prosecutors in New York related to a hush money scheme set up during his 2016 campaign for president.

The ex-president took to his social media platform, Truth Social to rant that he planned to use the power of the federal government, should he be elected to the presidency in 2024, to personally target Biden’s family.

“I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” fumed Trump in an all-caps rant posted ahead of his court arraignment on Tuesday, June 13.

Such a move would eliminate the independence and integrity of the Department of Justice, should he be successful.

The former US leader has long claimed to be innocent of all the various charges against him, and has pointed to the now-shuttered investigation into whether his 2016 campaign conspired with Russia as evidence of a supposed greater campaign by US law enforcement agencies to stop him from becoming president once again.