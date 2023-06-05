Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Stephanie Grisham who was the predecessor to former US president Donald Trump’s ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (pictured above), says his lashing out at MCEnany came as no surprise to her.

Trump, 76, turned on McEnany, 35, last week after she said on Fox News that the ex-president was polling 25 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa, which he claimed was an undersell.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews.” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on May 30, misspelling “milquetoast.”

“I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34,” he added. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews [sic] should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Grisham (pictured below), who served as White House press secretary in 2019, told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Trump’s Truth Social rant dubbing her successor “Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany” was his character.

“This is what he does,” Grisham said on Sunday, June 4. “He uses you until there is no use for you anymore, or until you dare to say something that could possibly be construed against him.”

Grisham, 46, noted that McEnany was a loyal press secretary to Trump from April 2020 until he left office, saying that McEnany “fought hard for him, especially in the days after Jan. 6.”

“It didn’t surprise me,” Grisham added of Trump’s outburst. “You know this is going to happen to you eventually. When he has no use for you, you’re going to be gone.”

Grisham expressed similar sentiment after Trump first made the explosive comments, taking to Twitter to write: “He. WILL. Turn. On You. There is only loyalty to HIM – not the country, the constitution, his constituents, or anything/anyone else.”

Critics across Twitter were quick to come to McEnany’s defense as well, many echoing Grisham’s comments that McEnany was always loyal to Trump as his press secretary.