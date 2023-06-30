Friday, 30 June 2023 – A few weeks ago, Muigai Wa Njoroge’s second wife, Queen Stacey, threw him a surprise birthday party attended by friends and family.

Stacey splashed the birthday photos on social media and heaped praises on Muigai.

However, the singer’s first wife Njeri Muigai was conspicuously missing.

Njeri has explained why she did not attend the party.

While interacting with her fans on Facebook Live, she explained that she would have only attended the birthday celebration had she received an invitation from the second wife.

Njeri made it clear that she had known from the beginning that such events were not meant for her and that it was now an old story.

