Sunday, June 18, 2023 – President William Ruto should start losing sleep, going by the announcement made by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday.

Since his retirement last year, Uhuru has been attacking the Ruto government through embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni.

Speaking on Saturday, Kioni who is a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, hinted at impeaching Ruto if he does not sort out the current economic mess that has plunged many Kenyans into poverty.

Kioni, who is a mouthpiece of the Son of Jomo, said the president should address the cost of living if he wants to hold the presidency for his entire first term.

“This government is not serving us. We can be able to bring it to an end before the end of the five years term that they think they have to serve.

“It is not mandatory that you must remain in the state house for five years. We can make your stay shorter if you are not helping Kenyans,” Kioni said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.