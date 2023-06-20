Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Troubles have begun for President William Ruto’s administration after a dozen voters sued the Kenya Kwanza coalition for allegedly poaching elected leaders from other parties.

The petitioners claim that the coalition has violated the people’s sovereignty in multi-party democratic states as established in the constitution.

“The 1st respondents and its leaders have violated the basic requirements for political parties set out in Article 91 of the constitution,” reads the court documents.

The 12 now want the court to declare that Kenya Kwanza is a minority party in the National Assembly based on the elections of members of the National Assembly held on August 9, 2022.

They also want the court to declare that Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula was unlawfully elected and should stop serving as Speaker.

The petitioners are blaming the Registrar of Political Parties for failing to ensure that Kenya Kwanza adheres to the code of conduct for political parties set out in the political parties Act, 2011.

“She has neglected or otherwise failed to discharge her obligation to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution,” they argue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST